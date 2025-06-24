Toddler kills man with his gun inside crowded Paulding home, deputies say

According to an incident report, a 911 caller stated the child shot Patterson, who was found lying on the right side of the couch in the living room. About a dozen people, including some family members, were at the house near Hiram when deputies arrived.

“There were so many people in that home,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Jordan Yuodis told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Patterson was placed on the floor after the shooting so deputies could perform CPR, but first responders pronounced him dead at the scene. A black Glock handgun was found nearby on the couch and a bullet was still racked in the chamber, a deputy stated in the report.

Explore City of Atlanta leaders invest in summer programs to curb youth crime

After speaking to several people who were also asleep at the home when gunfire erupted, the sheriff’s office said detectives determined the child found the gun and “accidentally fired it.”

Yuodis said no arrests would be made because it was Patterson’s gun. The sheriff’s office has not detailed how the boy got ahold of the weapon.

Patterson was visiting the home and was not related to the child, Yuodis added. It’s unclear if the child’s parent was in the home at the time of the incident.

Anyone who has more information about the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 770-443-3047 or submit a tip via the mobile app.

“This is a heartbreaking situation for everyone involved,” the sheriff’s office said. “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident.”

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.