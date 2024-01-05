18 displaced after fire ravages Cobb County apartment building

A massive fire at an apartment building near Vinings left 18 people displaced late Thursday.

Cobb County fire officials said they were called to the MAA Spring Luxury Apartments on Spring Hill Parkway around 10 p.m. The fire was already raging but was contained to one side of the building, authorities said, adding that at least 20 units were affected.

No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.