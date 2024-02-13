14 residents displaced after fire engulfs apartment building in Gwinnett

“Once the fire was controlled, heavy fire damage was found in the initial fire unit on the third floor and approximately five other adjacent units were heavily water-damaged,” Gwinnett fire said. “No injuries or medical complaints were found on the scene.”

According to investigators, the fire started in the third-floor balcony and was determined to be accidental.

Firefighters battled a late-morning fire, despite the rain. For more information, follow the link Bit.ly/SuwaneeApartmentFire Posted by Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services on Monday, February 12, 2024

A resident said she was smoking on the balcony about 15 minutes before the fire and went inside to work. She then heard a popping sound, and noticed a “significant amount of fire” on the balcony, officials said.

The woman ran to grab an extinguisher, but the fire had grown by that point, officials added. She pulled the fire alarm, called 911 and escaped the building.

Gwinnett fire said 14 people were displaced from the blaze; the American Red Cross on Tuesday said it was helping 24 people. Volunteers provided comfort kits, assistance and recovery planning to the families.

“Some of those assisted were not part of units with fire damage, but still needed help due to the power being shut off,” Red Cross spokesperson Katie Zwerk told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Gwinnett fire officials said the smoke alarms and sprinkler systems at the complex were working at the time. Anyone who would like to help the Red Cross may visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.