Crime & Public Safety

10-year-old stabbed at troubled southeast Atlanta complex

By
16 minutes ago

A 10-year-old girl was stabbed at a troubled southeast Atlanta apartment complex Sunday evening, according to authorities.

Police were called about a stabbing around 7 p.m. to the Fairway Gardens apartments on Cleveland Avenue in the Rosedale Heights neighborhood.

When they arrived, they found the child with a stab wound. She was described as alert. It was not clear if she required hospitalization.

Officials said a woman was detained, but they did not describe her relationship to the child or say if she had been charged.

Fairway Gardens is among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

From 2017 through July 2023, police reported 122 crimes at the complex, including 27 aggravated assaults, two robberies, a rape and a child molestation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Trump’s immunity argument could scuttle or delay Georgia case1h ago

Black Atlanta entrepreneurs struggle to get loans, venture funds
1h ago

OPINION
TORPY: Cloudy MARTA stations a way to quiet Beltline rail backers
49m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Squatting bill goes to Gov. Kemp’s desk
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Squatting bill goes to Gov. Kemp’s desk
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Race-based test kept Black people from getting a kidney, lawsuit says
49m ago
The Latest

2 boys shot in SW Atlanta home
31m ago
Kennesaw State fraternity honors slain recent grad
Atlanta police respond to 4 separate overnight shootings
Featured

Credit: KEVIN KEISTER

Rico Wade, Atlanta hip-hop original: an appreciation by journalist Sonia Murray
At 93, he’s as fit as a 40-year-old. His body offers lessons on aging.
Ronald Acuña Jr. bobblehead part of Braves series with Marlins