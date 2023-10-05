1 dead in shooting at home in quiet Cobb neighborhood

A man was killed in a Thursday morning shooting at a home in a typically quiet Cobb County neighborhood not far from Harrison High School, authorities said.

Officers responded to Valley Wood Drive around 2:30 a.m. after getting reports of a shooting, Cobb police said. Officials said they were investigating if the shooting was the result of a home invasion, but neighbors said they were familiar with the man who was killed.

Police did not release further details about the shooting, and the man who was shot was not publicly identified.

Bruce West, who lives across the street, said he slept through the shooting but woke up to find his street packed with police cars. His neighbor told him someone had been shot and killed.

“Come to find out, it was the guy who drives the gray truck,” West said.

“I guess it’s her daughter’s boyfriend,” he said, referring to his neighbor.

Credit: John Spink Credit: John Spink

West said the man, who he estimated to be in his 30s, frequently stayed at his neighbor’s home and that sometimes arguments could be heard emanating from their back porch after midnight.

The neighborhood, which is just off Burnt Hickory Road and about two miles from both Harrison High and Lost Mountain Middle School, is typically quiet, said West, who has lived there for about 30 years. He said he was not concerned about crime in the area, despite the police investigation Thursday morning.

“No, this was a shocker,” West said, shaking his head. “I feel sorry for the guy. ... I didn’t know him that well, other than, ‘Hi, how you doing?’ But to get shot and killed, man... Stupid stuff.”

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.