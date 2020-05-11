What we know so far about the Ahmaud Arbery shooting

Ahmaud Arbery is shown in an undated family photo.

3. Questions surround Arbery's death. More than five hours after her son's death, Wanda Cooper-Jones got a call from investigators, she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"Your son was involved in a robbery," Cooper-Jones said she was told. "There was a confrontation with a homeowner. There was a fight over the handgun. Your son was shot, and he was shot multiple times."

Arbery’s funeral was held Feb. 29, 2020. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, sister, grandmother, two nephews and 10 aunts, according to his online obituary.

4. No charges were filed initially in the case. Greg McMichael, a former Glynn County cop, most recently worked as an investigator with the local district attorney's office.

• His former boss, Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson, eventually recused herself from the Arbery case. Johnson was defeated for re-election in November 2020, losing to Keith Higgins.

• Waycross Judicial Circuit County’s top prosecutor, Roger Barnhill, took over after Johnson recused herself but stepped aside at the request of Arbery’s family.

• On Thursday, May 7, 2020, the AJC learned that in his letter of recusal, Barnhill disclosed that his own son and Greg McMichael had helped with a previous prosecution of Arbery while working for DA Jackie Johnson’s office.

• On Friday, May 8, two Glynn County commissioners said Johnson's office had refused to allow Glynn police officers to make arrests immediately after the shooting death. Johnson later denied this allegation.

5. Glynn officers threatened. On April 29, 2020, the Glynn County Police Department requested that the GBI investigate allegations of threats against those involved in the investigation. When video of the shooting is released, the clip goes viral. Glynn police ask the GBI to investigate the video’s release. By now, Arbery’s case is the subject of countless social media posts by politicians, celebrities and other notables.

This photo combo of images taken Thursday, May 7, 2020, and provided by the Glynn County Detention Center, in Georgia, show Gregory McMichael, left, and his son Travis McMichael. The two have been charged with murder in the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, whom they had pursued in a truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood. Credit: Glynn County Detention Center via AP Credit: Glynn County Detention Center via AP

6. GBI charges the McMichaels with murder. Less than two days after taking over the investigation, the GBI announced the arrests of both McMichaels late Thursday. Both father and son were charged with murder and aggravated assault. At a press conference Friday morning, GBI director Vic Reynolds said additional arrests are possible in the case, which remains under investigation. Outside the Glynn County courthouse, hundreds attend a rally on what would've been Arbery's 26th birthday.

7. Georgia AG asks feds to investigate. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has asked the Department of Justice to look into how the investigation into Ahmaud Arbery's death was handled. Arbery's parents welcomed the news, according to their attorneys.

“We have requested the involvement of the DOJ since we first took this case,” the attorneys’ statement read. “There are far too many questions about how this case was handled and why it took 74 days for two of the killers to be arrested and charged in Mr. Arbery's death.”

8. Cobb DA to prosecute case. Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes was chosen to lead the prosecution of the McMichaels. Holmes was the fourth DA on the case. She was defeated for re-election in November 2020. Her successor, Flynn Broady, now oversees the case. On April 26, Broady said Linda Dunikoski would be the lead prosecutor.

9. A federal grand jury in Brunswick handed up an indictment adding hate crime charges against the three suspects on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The indictment alleges Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and Roddie Bryan used force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery’s right to use a public street because of his race.

— Christian Boone contributed to this article.