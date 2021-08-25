Hate crimes trial date set in Ahmaud Arbery case

Explore What we know so far about the Ahmaud Arbery shooting

GBI investigators, who took over the case following nearly three months of legal wrangling that led to accusations of a cover-up, allege the McMichaels pursued Arbery in a pickup truck through their Satilla Shores neighborhood. Bryan later joined the pursuit, using his vehicle to try to block Arbery, according to the GBI.

Travis McMichael ended up killing Arbery with three shotgun blasts fired at close range, investigators say.

Attorneys for the defendants say the McMichaels pursued Arbery because they suspected him a series of neighborhood burglaries. Travis McMichael shot him, the defense maintains, because he feared for his life after the two men fought for control of the gun.

Federal prosecutors allege that the men “used force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery’s right to use a public street because of his race.”

Travis McMichael’s attorneys have denied Bryan’s claim that their client uttered a racist slur after shooting Arbery.

A pretrial hearing in the federal case is scheduled for Sept. 9.