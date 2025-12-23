Skip to Main Content
Alerts
Log in
News
Metro Atlanta
Georgia News
Legislature
National & World News
Investigations
Business
Ahmaud Arbery shooting
‘I will run with Maud forever’: It’s been 5 years since Ahmaud Arbery’s murder
Ex-DA cleared of all charges in Ahmaud Arbery cover-up case
‘Breakdown’ S08, Ep20: Jackie Johnson goes to trial
3 men convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing
Background on the case
‘Not in vain’: How Arbery’s murder sparked changes in Georgia’s law
Ahmaud Arbery case: The charges each defendant was convicted of
Listen to the AJC’s “Breakdown” podcast on the Arbery case
Documents: The Ahmaud Arbery shooting case
Five years later: A timeline of the Arbery case
From 2020: Records show a neighborhood on edge before Arbery’s final...
Latest news
Ahmaud Arbery’s parents relieved after court upholds hate crime convictions
‘I will run with Maud forever’: It’s been 5 years since Ahmaud Arbery’s murder
‘Breakdown’ S08, Ep20: Jackie Johnson goes to trial
Ex-DA cleared of all charges in Ahmaud Arbery cover-up case
‘You’re going home today,’ police told Ahmaud Arbery’s killer
‘This is not about Jackie’: Trial begins in DA case tied to Ahmaud Arbery death
Ahmaud Arbery case: Former DA’s trial delayed by threat of coastal snow
More News
Veteran prosecutor from Ahmaud Arbery case gets the boot from new Cobb County DA
Breakdown podcast
‘Breakdown’ S08, Ep.1 : The Ahmaud Arbery case begins
‘Breakdown’ S08 Ep.2: Defendants in Arbery case get their day in court
‘Breakdown’ S08 Ep. 3: How Georgia lets citizens arrest fellow citizens
‘Breakdown’ S08, Ep. 4: Father and son
‘Breakdown’ S08 Ep.5: The elephant in the room
‘Breakdown’ Ep.6: The McMichaels plead for bond
‘Breakdown’ Ep. 7: The immediate aftermath
‘Breakdown’ Ep. 8: He ran. And ran. And ran.
Courts and law
Faith drives Rick Jackson’s foster care story. How would that inform his policies?
Judges order review of Georgia’s district maps under new voting rights rules
Georgia judges OK millions in wrongful conviction claims under new law
Couple imprisoned for baby’s death eligible for state payout, judge says
Atlanta federal prosecutor sidesteps Trump Justice Department chaos — so far
Georgia dismisses Trump election case, ending his last criminal prosecution
Fulton County taxpayers could be on the hook for millions as Trump case ends
Georgia’s election interference case against Trump: How we got here