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Ahmaud Arbery shooting

‘I will run with Maud forever’: It’s been 5 years since Ahmaud Arbery’s murder

Ex-DA cleared of all charges in Ahmaud Arbery cover-up case

‘Breakdown’ S08, Ep20: Jackie Johnson goes to trial

3 men convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing

Background on the case

‘Not in vain’: How Arbery’s murder sparked changes in Georgia’s law

‘Not in vain’: How Arbery’s murder sparked changes in Georgia’s law

Jury begins deliberations for 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing

Ahmaud Arbery case: The charges each defendant was convicted of

‘Breakdown’ special episode: The Ahmaud Arbery case begins

Listen to the AJC’s “Breakdown” podcast on the Arbery case

Suspect in Ahmaud Arbery murder used N-word while standing over body, GBI says

Documents: The Ahmaud Arbery shooting case

Arbery motions

Five years later: A timeline of the Arbery case

Records show a neighborhood on edge before Arbery’s final jog

From 2020: Records show a neighborhood on edge before Arbery’s final...

Latest news

More News

Veteran prosecutor from Ahmaud Arbery case gets the boot from new Cobb County DA

Breakdown podcast

‘Breakdown’ special episode: The Ahmaud Arbery case begins

‘Breakdown’ S08, Ep.1 : The Ahmaud Arbery case begins

'Breakdown' podcast: Defendants in Arbery case get their day in court

‘Breakdown’ S08 Ep.2: Defendants in Arbery case get their day in court

Breakdown Season 8 Episode 3

‘Breakdown’ S08 Ep. 3: How Georgia lets citizens arrest fellow citizens

Breakdown Season 8 Episode 4

‘Breakdown’ S08, Ep. 4: Father and son

"Breakdown" S08, Ep.5: The elephant in the room

‘Breakdown’ S08 Ep.5: The elephant in the room

Breakdown Season 8 Episode 6

‘Breakdown’ Ep.6: The McMichaels plead for bond

'Breakdown' S08, Ep.7: The immediate aftermath

‘Breakdown’ Ep. 7: The immediate aftermath

Breakdown Season 8 Episode 8

‘Breakdown’ Ep. 8: He ran. And ran. And ran.

Courts and law

Faith drives Rick Jackson’s foster care story. How would that inform his policies?

Judges order review of Georgia’s district maps under new voting rights rules

Georgia judges OK millions in wrongful conviction claims under new law

Couple imprisoned for baby’s death eligible for state payout, judge says

Atlanta federal prosecutor sidesteps Trump Justice Department chaos — so far

Georgia dismisses Trump election case, ending his last criminal prosecution

Fulton County taxpayers could be on the hook for millions as Trump case ends

Georgia’s election interference case against Trump: How we got here