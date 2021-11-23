Deliberations underway in Ahmaud Arbery murder case

The defendants — all of whom are white — contend they were trying to carry out a citizen’s arrest when they chased the fleeing Arbery, who they suspected of a prior burglary in their neighborhood.

But Dunikoski noted Monday that none of the men used that term during interviews with police that afternoon. Instead, Dunikoski has argued Bryan and the McMichaels chased Arbery “because he was a Black man running down the street.”

She also accused Travis McMichael of lying on the stand last week when he told attorney Jason Sheffield that he saw a neighbor point in Arbery’s direction before he and his father got into his truck to chase him.

“Where were you standing when you saw it?” Sheffield asked him, referring to the neighbor.

“Right at my, at the corner of the driveway on Satilla Drive,” Travis McMichael said. “We have a group of mailboxes right there and I was just on the inside of those mailboxes.”

But surveillance video shown by Dunikoski during her closing remarks showed that Travis’ F-150 had already pulled out of the driveway in pursuit of Arbery when their neighbor lifted his arm in the running man’s direction.

The attorneys for the McMichaels contend the father and son had every right to detain Arbery for police under Georgia’s old citizen’s arrest law. The law, largely repealed because of Arbery’s death, gave private citizens the right to detain someone if they had “reasonable and probable grounds of suspicion” that person was escaping a felony.

Arbery entered a nearby home under construction on at least five occasions, including the afternoon he was killed. But surveillance footage never showed him taking anything, and Dunikoski made sure to note that in her closing remarks.

“They didn’t see him commit any crime that day,” she told the jury. “And the state’s not saying he wasn’t in 220 Satilla Drive. We all know he went in there and then wandered around and then came out and then ran off down the street. ... They didn’t know that.”

Dunikoski also repeated what Greg McMichael said when an investigator questioned him at police headquarters after Arbery was killed. The investigator asked McMichael what crime Arbery had just committed.

“That’s just it, I don’t know,” McMichael replied before recommending that police go and investigate to see if Arbery had committed an offense.

That is not enough to justify a citizen’s arrest, Dunikoski told the jury.

Dunikoski said Bryan, who recorded the video of Arbery’s fatal shooting, played a “substantial and necessary part” in causing Arbery’s death by repeatedly cutting him off, forcing him into a ditch, and preventing him from escaping.

Arbery, she said, was under no obligation to stop for strangers in pickup trucks.

“What right did they have to stop Ahmaud Arbery?” Dunikoski asked. “What right did they have to go ahead and demand a fellow citizen stop and talk to them, and then use pickup trucks to try and cut him off and force him to be detained … None whatsoever.”

Arbery, she said, didn’t have to do anything but walk away.

“In this case he ran away,” Dunikoski said. “And then they chased him.”

Each defendant faces nine charges, including malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment, and one count of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.