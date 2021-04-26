Lead prosecutor in Arbery case leaving Cobb County DA’s office

After seeing Arbery run down the street, Greg McMichael called for his son inside their house and the two men armed themselves and got into Travis McMichael’s pickup truck. As they chased the unarmed Arbery, Bryan joined in the chase. After Arbery was hemmed in, he lunged at Travis McMichael, who fatally shot Arbery with three shotgun blasts.

A trial date has not yet been set.

Last year, Evans got the murder charges to go forward during a sensational probable cause hearing. Later, he convinced trial judge Timothy Walmsley to deny bond to the McMichaels and Bryan.

Evans, who could not be reached for comment, “has been an invaluable member of the Cobb DA’s team for many years,” Broady said.

Dunikoski joined the Cobb DA’s office in 2019 after serving more than 17 years as a Fulton County prosecutor.

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski speaks during a hearing in the Atlanta Public Schools criminal trial as jury selection started on August 11, 2014. (AJC file photo / Kent D. Johnson)

In Fulton, Dunikoski prosecuted murder cases, gang cases and crimes against women and children. She also helped prosecute the massive case involving the Atlanta Public Schools test-cheating scandal. In 2013, she was named the office’s prosecutor of the year after taking nine cases to trial and obtaining guilty verdicts in all of them.

“She’s tried a number of high-profile cases,” Marietta criminal defense lawyer Ashleigh Merchant said. “She definitely has enough experience to handle the Arbery case. She knows what she’s doing.”