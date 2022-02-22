BREAKING: Verdict reached in hate crimes case over Ahmaud Arbery’s killing

The decision was reached about 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said. It will be announced at 10:30 a.m. to give those interested in being in hearing the decision time to get back in the courtroom. Deliberations lasted less than four hours.

Arbery, 25, killed two years ago Wednesday in the Satilla Shores subdivision just outside Brunswick after being chased for five minutes by Travis McMichael, his father Greg and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan. All three defendants were convicted of murder last year and sentenced in January to life in prison. Only Bryan, now 52, was given the possibility of parole.