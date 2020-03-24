A 31-year-old father was killed Monday when someone fired several shots through the front door of his Palmetto home, police said.

While one other person was inside the home, Palmetto police said no one else was injured in the shooting in the 500 block of Chestnut Oak Drive. The father, identified Wednesday as Dorian Hankins, was dead on the floor of the living room when officers arrived shortly before 11 p.m.

“As a family, we are devastated,” relative Lauren Phillips told Channel 2 Action News from the scene. “He was a brilliant, kind, beautiful spirit and an amazing father.”

Overnight, officers went door-to-door searching for witnesses to the shooting. Palmetto police Chief Bryan Hergesell has since called in the GBI to take over the homicide investigation.

The community is not believed to be in danger, Hergesell told Channel 2. Investigators believe the killing was targeted, but no information on motive or a suspected shooter was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI agent in charge of the investigation at 770-388-5019 or Palmetto police at 770-463-9056.

