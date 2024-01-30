UPS brought in revenue of about $91 billion in 2023, down 9.3%.

“2023 was a unique, and candidly, a difficult and disappointing year,” Tomé said during an investor conference call Tuesday. “We experienced declines in volume, revenue and operating profit and all three of our business segments.”

Tomé also announced Tuesday that the company would “explore strategic alternatives” for Coyote Logistics, a truckload brokerage business it bought in 2015.

UPS is often a barometer for not only the U.S. economy, but global economic conditions. But in 2023, the company not only faced softening demand but also tense labor negotiations with the Teamsters that raised the threat of a potential strike that spurred some customers to shift their business elsewhere amid uncertainty. Though the threat of a strike was resolved by a long-term contract, UPS continues to slash costs.

The company cut costs including by slashing management and operations headcount, but not as quickly as revenue fell. Operating expenses were $81.8 billion for the year, down 6.2%.

UPS said it saw declines in package volumes in U.S. domestic markets as well as internationally, including in Europe.

Looking at fourth quarter results, UPS reported $1.6 billion in net income, down 53.5%. Quarterly revenue declined 7.8% to $24.9 billion.

The financial pressures also mean shipping costs are going up. This month, new UPS “demand surcharges” took effect, with extra charges for many shipments, in addition to a 5.9% increase in shipping rates.

The drop in business in 2023 was expected at the start of last year, when UPS said it was seeing signs of economic uncertainty, cutbacks in consumer spending, rising interest rates, high inflation, war in Eastern Europe and other disruptions including its labor contract negotiations with the Teamsters union, which concluded over the summer.

However, the decline was sharper than expected. A year ago, UPS expected its 2023 revenue to decline to $97-$99.4 billion from a high of $100.3 billion in 2022.

UPS slashed its revenue forecasts as the year went on, to $97 billion, $93 billion and then $91.2-$92.3 billion — before reporting actual results of $91 billion in revenue for the year.

Looking forward, UPS does not expect a full bounce back in revenue for 2024.

This year, UPS said it expects full-year revenue of $92-$94.5 billion.

UPS rival FedEx also reported a decline in revenue for the in its most recent quarterly results, but had an increase in profit. FedEx has also been seeing slower demand, and said it expects a low-single-digit percentage decline in revenue in its current fiscal year.

-This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Return to ajc.com for more.