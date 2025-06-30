Business
Business

Home Depot makes another multibillion-dollar acquisition to boost pro business

The home improvement giant’s subsidiary business will acquire GMS Inc.
Home Depot plans to buy all GMS shares through a cash tender offer. (Wilfredo Lee/AP 2021)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Home Depot plans to buy all GMS shares through a cash tender offer. (Wilfredo Lee/AP 2021)
By
1 hour ago

Home Depot announced an agreement for one of its subsidiaries to acquire GMS Inc., a major specialty building products distributor.

Vinings-based Home Depot acquired specialty trade distribution subsidiary SRS Distribution last year for $18.3 billion, and now it plans for SRS to acquire GMS for $5.5 billion, based on total enterprise value.

ExplorePhotos: Home Depot's history in Atlanta

The Home Depot transaction comes after another company, QXO Inc., in mid-June proposed to acquire GMS for about $5 billion.

“The Home Depot acquired SRS as a platform for growth, and SRS continues to demonstrate exceptional execution and strong performance,” Home Depot CEO Ted Decker said in a written statement. “This success gives us confidence that the addition of GMS to the SRS platform will allow us to create even greater value for our customers.”

Home Depot plans to buy all GMS shares through a cash tender offer.

GMS CEO John C. Turner Jr. said in a written statement: “We are excited to join with SRS and The Home Depot, and we believe this transaction delivers significant value to our customers, suppliers and team.”

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions, and if completed, a subsidiary of SRS will merge with and into GMS.

About the Author

As business team lead, Kelly Yamanouchi edits and writes business stories. She graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - A Home Depot logo sign hands on its facade, Friday, May 14, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Credit: AP

Home Depot heads deeper into the building supply business with $5 billion acquisition of GMS

7m ago

Kroger to close 4 metro Atlanta stores

The closures are part of a plan to close 60 'underperforming' stores nationwide over the next 18 months.

Atlanta rapidly grows data center footprint amid fervent competition

Data centers have become one of the fastest-growing uses for industrial land in the United States as companies digitize and internet usage grows.

The Latest

Kevin Harlan, center, and Reggie Miller, left, call the game for NBA on TNT with the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome on April 26, 2025, in Inglewood, California. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Credit: TNS

Atlanta’s TNT Sports will no longer produce NBA TV programming

New site being studied for restaurants next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium

DATA SURGE

Data Center Alley has lessons to teach. Is metro Atlanta listening?

Featured

Roey Shoshan sits inside the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta in Dunwoody on Friday, June 27, 2025. Shoshan was born and raised in Israel and has lived in the United States for more than a decade. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

‘Leaves a tremendous mark on you’: Georgians recount arduous journeys home

In the midst of their travels, several Georgians found themselves at the center of a war zone when the Israeli Air Force preemptively struck Iran on June 13.

‘Diseases of despair’ afflict construction industry in Georgia

Male construction workers face a suicide rate 75% higher than that of the general population, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

1 dead, another critical after shooting at Atlanta park, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting at Coan Park just north of Memorial Drive in the Kirkwood neighborhood

1h ago