Home Depot announced an agreement for one of its subsidiaries to acquire GMS Inc., a major specialty building products distributor.

Vinings-based Home Depot acquired specialty trade distribution subsidiary SRS Distribution last year for $18.3 billion, and now it plans for SRS to acquire GMS for $5.5 billion, based on total enterprise value.

The Home Depot transaction comes after another company, QXO Inc., in mid-June proposed to acquire GMS for about $5 billion.