Home Depot announced an agreement for one of its subsidiaries to acquire GMS Inc., a major specialty building products distributor.
Vinings-based Home Depot acquired specialty trade distribution subsidiary SRS Distribution last year for $18.3 billion, and now it plans for SRS to acquire GMS for $5.5 billion, based on total enterprise value.
The Home Depot transaction comes after another company, QXO Inc., in mid-June proposed to acquire GMS for about $5 billion.
“The Home Depot acquired SRS as a platform for growth, and SRS continues to demonstrate exceptional execution and strong performance,” Home Depot CEO Ted Decker said in a written statement. “This success gives us confidence that the addition of GMS to the SRS platform will allow us to create even greater value for our customers.”
Home Depot plans to buy all GMS shares through a cash tender offer.
GMS CEO John C. Turner Jr. said in a written statement: “We are excited to join with SRS and The Home Depot, and we believe this transaction delivers significant value to our customers, suppliers and team.”
The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions, and if completed, a subsidiary of SRS will merge with and into GMS.
