Teamsters at UPS finalize votes to approve new labor contract

A final vote wrapped up Friday to approve a UPS-Teamsters labor agreement that averted a massive strike, clearing the way for the new contract to take effect.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters’ national master agreement with UPS covers some 340,000 drivers, package handlers and other workers at UPS.

The Teamsters said a local supplement for a group of 174 UPS workers in Florida was approved in voting Friday with an 80-8 vote.

That local supplement had failed to pass with the rest of the UPS-Teamsters agreements nationally Tuesday, but UPS representatives cleared up questions about benefits in discussions with a Teamsters committee, according to the union. A separate agreement for UPS workers in the Midwest under Teamsters Local 710 was also approved Friday.

Overall, the five-year UPS-Teamsters contract was ratified with a record 86.3% of votes in favor and 58.1% voter turnout, according to the union.

The new contract means higher wages, more full-time jobs and protections for UPS workers, including giving current part-time workers raises to at least $21 per hour immediately, according to the Teamsters. Full-time delivery drivers will get wage increases to an average top rate of $49 per hour.

Pay raises for the workers will now take effect Sunday, Aug. 27, the Teamsters said. The last labor contract ran through July 31, and workers will soon get checks with retroactive pay for the month of August.

The Teamsters aim to use the gains made in the UPS labor contract to recruit more union members.

“The historic gains that our entire union achieved to increase wages, protect and expand benefits, and strengthen working conditions will have positive and far-reaching effects for workers everywhere,” said Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien in a written statement.