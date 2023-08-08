UPS revenue and profit declined amid tumultuous union negotiations

Sandy Springs-based UPS reported a sharp decline in revenue and profit for the second quarter, a period when it was in contentious labor contract talks and faced the threat of a strike by the Teamsters union.

The company’s second quarter net income declined 27% to $2.1 billion, down from nearly $2.9 billion a year earlier.

UPS began losing some business to competitors earlier this year when customers were worried about how they would move their goods if a strike had happened.

In the second quarter, the shipping giant’s revenue declined nearly 11% to $22.1 billion, down from $24.8 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The April-June period encompassed much of the negotiations for the collective bargaining agreement with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters representing some 340,000 UPS drivers and package handlers. The two sides began national negotiations in April and came to agreement July 25, averting a strike the Teamsters had threatened to start Aug. 1 if a deal was not reached in time.

“We are pleased to have reached agreement with the Teamsters,” said UPS CEO Carol Tomé in a written statement. She thanked customers for “trusting your business with UPS during our labor negotiations.”

She went on to say, “Looking ahead, we will stay on strategy to capture growth in the most attractive parts of the market and make our global integrated network even more efficient.”

This is the company’s third straight quarter of revenue declines. In the fourth quarter of 2022, volume during the peak holiday shipping season fell short of expectations. Weak first quarter 2023 retail sales and international challenges prompted staff cuts and closures of some distribution sites.

The company cited the declines in volume and continued softness in Asia driving its dip in second quarter revenue.

In 2022, UPS brought in $100.3 billion in revenue for the full year. But earlier this year, the company cited economic uncertainty and expectations that its full-year revenue would decline to $97 billion. On Tuesday, the company slashed its full-year outlook to $93 billion in revenue for 2023.

The reduced revenue forecast reflects “the volume impact from labor negotiations,” according to UPS. It also said its operating margin will be lower due to costs associated with the new Teamster labor contracts.