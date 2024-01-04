Some previously-approved remote positions will be permitted to continue, according to the memo, which was first reported by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

The memo also acknowledged that for other employees, “business travel, sick days, caregiving needs, home repairs and other circumstances may require you to be away from the office occasionally.” It said employees can communicate with their managers who will still be able to allow “occasional flexwork, when life happens or business needs require working from alternate locations.“

Many companies have pushed for employees to return to work during and since the COVID-19 pandemic, and some have struggled, including UPS.

The company had originally aimed for a broad return to the office in September 2021, but has had a hybrid work policy until now.

UPS has more than 500,000 employees around the world, including hundreds of thousands of drivers and package handlers in its operations who have continued to work in-person throughout the pandemic.

The company says in the memo that its new policy for non-operations employees recognizes the commitment of those workers who have been working in facilities five days a week “and sometimes more.”

The memo says UPS is “a network company not just of logistics capabilities but of personal relationships too,” and its success “has long been based on our in-person connections with customers " and relationships cultivated at work.

The new policy comes after a period of challenges for UPS, which saw its revenue decline by 12.8% and its profit fall by more than half in the third quarter, its most recent earnings report.