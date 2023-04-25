UPS sees decline in revenue and profit as retail sales slow

Sandy Springs-based UPS saw revenue and profit decline in the first three months of the year due to slower retail sales and international challenges.
The company said its first quarter revenue declined 6% year-over-year to $22.9 billion, while its net income declined by 28.8% to $1.9 billion, according to results released Tuesday morning.
UPS CEO Carol Tomé said in a written statement that “deceleration in U.S. retail sales resulted in lower volume than we anticipated, and we faced ongoing demand weakness in Asia.”
“Given current macro conditions, we expect volume to remain under pressure,” she said.
It’s a dim outlook from the shipping giant, which is seen as a bellwether for the broader economy. UPS carries about 6% of the U.S. gross domestic product and 2% of world GDP daily.
In the U.S. domestic market, UPS saw a 5.4% decrease in average daily volume, as people ordered fewer items to be shipped than they had in the past.
UPS said it nearly offset the decline in volume with a 4.8% increase in revenue per piece. But it still saw a 0.9% decline in revenue in its domestic segment.
Internationally, UPS saw a 6.2% reduction in average daily volume and a 6.8% decline in revenue. The company also saw declines in its supply chain business.
The results come as the company this month entered closely watched negotiations for a massive new labor contract with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents about 330,000 of its workers. The Teamsters are pushing for pay raises and better working conditions.
UPS also adjusted its forecast for its performance for the full year 2023, saying it now expects results to come in at the low end of its financial targets announced in January.
The company now expects to bring in $97 billion in 2023 revenue.
That would be a decline from the $100.3 billion in revenue UPS reported last year.
About the Author
Credit: RJ Smith/ Savannah Morning News