UPS sees decline in revenue and profit as retail sales slow

In the U.S. domestic market, UPS saw a 5.4% decrease in average daily volume, as people ordered fewer items to be shipped than they had in the past.

UPS said it nearly offset the decline in volume with a 4.8% increase in revenue per piece. But it still saw a 0.9% decline in revenue in its domestic segment.

Internationally, UPS saw a 6.2% reduction in average daily volume and a 6.8% decline in revenue. The company also saw declines in its supply chain business.

The results come as the company this month entered closely watched negotiations for a massive new labor contract with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents about 330,000 of its workers. The Teamsters are pushing for pay raises and better working conditions.

UPS also adjusted its forecast for its performance for the full year 2023, saying it now expects results to come in at the low end of its financial targets announced in January.

The company now expects to bring in $97 billion in 2023 revenue.

That would be a decline from the $100.3 billion in revenue UPS reported last year.