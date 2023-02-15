UPS cutting jobs in some parts of the country

Sandy Springs-based UPS said it “flexes” its network throughout the year to meet seasonal demand, and it is “reassigning some of our employees to meet the needs of our business.”

UPS did not identify any job cuts in Georgia.

“This is not nationwide, but only in select parts of the country, in response to uneven demand,” UPS said in a written statement. “We are hopeful that our people will be able to return to their previous positions later this year.” UPS declined to say how many workers have been affected.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 174 in Washington state said the company announced layoffs as negotiations for certain local supplements to the UPS-Teamsters labor contract began this month.

The weekend driver positions were created as part of the current labor contract negotiated in 2018, but have generated criticism from some prominent union members. Teamsters general president Sean O’Brien, who took the helm of the union last year, opposes the two-tier wage system at UPS and has pledged to eliminate the tier of lower-paid weekend drivers.

Teamsters Local 174 said in a post on its website that the layoffs announcement “complicated the process” of negotiations.

The Teamsters represent about 350,000 workers at UPS, making it the largest collective bargaining agreement in the United States.

National contract talks between UPS and the Teamsters are scheduled to start April 17. The current UPS Teamsters contract expires July 31. O’Brien has threatened the possibility of a strike if they don’t reach agreement before the deadline this summer.