Slutty Vegan sued in Brooklyn federal court for alleged unpaid wages

Slutty Vegan is now valued at $100 million after raising a $25 million round of Series A funding by investors in May 2022, a rapid rise for the five-year old company.

The restaurant’s first brick-and-mortar location opened in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood in early 2019 after operating for several months as a food truck. The Slutty Vegan food truck continues to operate around Atlanta, in addition to visiting cities outside of Georgia.

The restaurant also has locations across Georgia — in Truist Park, Georgia Tech, Jonesboro, Old Fourth Ward, Duluth and Athens, and is set to open soon in Columbus. The restaurant also has a location in the Harlem borough of New York and Birmingham, Alabama.

