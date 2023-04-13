X

Slutty Vegan sued in Brooklyn federal court for alleged unpaid wages

Business
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago
Second lawsuit in five months claiming a restaurant from Atlanta-based Pinky Cole improperly paid workers

Atlanta-based restaurant chain Slutty Vegan is facing new allegations of improperly paying its employees, according to a lawsuit filed this month in Brooklyn federal court.

Three former New York employees, Latoya Adams, Davaughn Clarke and Branden Cook, made a range of allegations against the chain. The three allege they were not paid promised bonuses, overtime was either unpaid or miscalculated, and experienced other issues with their wages while working for the restaurant’s Brooklyn location, according to the suit filed April 4.

Lawyers and media representatives for Slutty Vegan and its owner did not immediately return messages seeking comment from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Brooklyn lawsuit was first reported by Patch.

This lawsuit comes five months after Slutty Vegan owner Aisha “Pinky” Cole and two of her partners at the Ponce City Market-based Bar Vegan were sued in federal court in Atlanta for allegedly withholding tips and failing to meet the federal minimum wage requirements.

Cole has denied the allegations against Bar Vegan, writing on Instagram, “What do I gain withholding someone’s hard earned money when my blessings overflow EVERYDAY? When I’m helping people EVERYDAY! When I’m using my resources to put people on EVERYDAY.. employees included! My life’s work is in service, and this negativity don’t match my name.”

Slutty Vegan is now valued at $100 million after raising a $25 million round of Series A funding by investors in May 2022, a rapid rise for the five-year old company.

The restaurant’s first brick-and-mortar location opened in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood in early 2019 after operating for several months as a food truck. The Slutty Vegan food truck continues to operate around Atlanta, in addition to visiting cities outside of Georgia.

The restaurant also has locations across Georgia — in Truist Park, Georgia Tech, Jonesboro, Old Fourth Ward, Duluth and Athens, and is set to open soon in Columbus. The restaurant also has a location in the Harlem borough of New York and Birmingham, Alabama.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America are partnering to add more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us fund this important work at ajc.com/give

About the Author

Follow Mirtha Donastorg on twitter

Mirtha Donastorg is a corps member with Report for America and part of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's economy team. She covers Black wealth, entrepreneurship, and minority-owned businesses as well as innovation at Atlanta's HBCUs.

