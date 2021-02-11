Hartsfield-Jackson to sign secret shoppers contract

The airport’s last secret shopper contract expired in 2019.

Hartsfield-Jackson General Manager John Selden said during a city council committee meeting the contract “is very important to us as our concessions come back to business here at the airport.”

Airport officials are seeking Atlanta City Council approval for a contract worth up to $875,000 over three years with A Customer’s Point of View, a McDonough-based mystery shopper business. The contract includes an option for a two-year renewal.

Explore Atlanta airport restaurant prices to be monitored

Six companies competed for the contract last year.

The city council transportation committee voted this week to send the contract onto the full council for approval.