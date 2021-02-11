Hartsfield-Jackson to sign secret shoppers contract

Hartsfield-Jackson International plans to use contracted secret shoppers once again to gauge customer service at its restaurants and stores and will monitor prices to make sure they aren’t higher than the airport allows.
Atlanta airport concessions prices are limited to no more than 10% above stores and restaurants located off airport grounds. The airport plans to use a contractor to monitor prices, review requests to increase prices and send out secret shoppers.
“To monitor the prices requires constant vigilance,” according to Atlanta airport documents.
Airport concessionaires have been struggling since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Air travel has plummeted since last March, leaving airport terminals and concourses emptier.
Hundreds of concessions locations temporarily closed at Hartsfield-Jackson last year, but many have since reopened.
The airport’s last secret shopper contract expired in 2019.
Hartsfield-Jackson General Manager John Selden said during a city council committee meeting the contract “is very important to us as our concessions come back to business here at the airport.”
Airport officials are seeking Atlanta City Council approval for a contract worth up to $875,000 over three years with A Customer’s Point of View, a McDonough-based mystery shopper business. The contract includes an option for a two-year renewal.
Six companies competed for the contract last year.
The city council transportation committee voted this week to send the contract onto the full council for approval.