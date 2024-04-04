Chris Eachus, partner at Florida-based CP Group, said in the release said the rebranding aims to preserve a piece of the building’s legacy as an Atlanta landmark and tourist attraction while moving it into a new era without CNN.

“CP Group’s rebranding of the former CNN Center into The Center aims to create a unifying destination for commerce, culture and connection,” Eachus said. “Our vision includes curating an unparalleled selection of dynamic users, dining and retail experiences, entertainment offerings, and elevated lifestyle amenities — all of which will be carefully crafted to draw the community into the heart of the city.”

CNN, founded by Ted Turner, was originally started in Midtown before moving to what became CNN Center. CNN announced in January 2023 that it would move its Atlanta operations entirely to a new 30-acre Turner Techwood campus in Midtown. CNN Center had already slowly been hollowed out over the years since CNN effectively moved its headquarters to New York in 2019.

CP Group and another Florida-based real estate firm Rialto Capital Management acquired the office and retail campus in 2021 for $164 million. About 1.1 million square feet of office space within the Center is available for lease. CBRE is handling office leasing efforts, while Healey Weatherholtz Properties is in charge of retail leasing.

“We are already engaged with several new-to-market retail concepts to join the repositioning of this legendary building,” said Coleman Weatherholtz of Healey Weatherholtz Properties.

Credit: CP Group Credit: CP Group

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the location of CNN’s founding. CNN was founded in Midtown Atlanta before moving downtown. The network called CNN Center its home for many years.

— This is a developing story. Please return to ajc.com for updates.