CNN Center is no more. Atlanta icon’s new name is now ‘The Center’
CNN Center is no more. Atlanta icon's new name is now 'The Center'

Owners of downtown Atlanta building announce rebrand, removing media company from name
This is an early concept rendering of "The Center," the rebranded office and retail complex formerly known as CNN Center in downtown Atlanta.

Credit: CP Group

Credit: CP Group

This is an early concept rendering of "The Center," the rebranded office and retail complex formerly known as CNN Center in downtown Atlanta.
The owners of downtown Atlanta’s CNN Center announced Thursday the landmark office building is getting a new name after its former namesake vacated its longtime corporate home.

The building the country’s first 24-hour news network called home for many years will lose CNN from its name to become “The Center,” the building’s owner CP Group said in a news release. The decision comes a month after the iconic red-and-white 5,000-pound aluminum CNN logo was removed from the sidewalk spot outside the complex.

Crew workers were seen removing the iconic CNN sign from the CNN Center downtown on Monday, March 2024. The famous symbol will be refurbished and will find its new home at the Techwood campus by the Warner Brothers studios in Midtown. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Chris Eachus, partner at Florida-based CP Group, said in the release said the rebranding aims to preserve a piece of the building’s legacy as an Atlanta landmark and tourist attraction while moving it into a new era without CNN.

“CP Group’s rebranding of the former CNN Center into The Center aims to create a unifying destination for commerce, culture and connection,” Eachus said. “Our vision includes curating an unparalleled selection of dynamic users, dining and retail experiences, entertainment offerings, and elevated lifestyle amenities — all of which will be carefully crafted to draw the community into the heart of the city.”

CNN, founded by Ted Turner, was originally started in Midtown before moving to what became CNN Center. CNN announced in January 2023 that it would move its Atlanta operations entirely to a new 30-acre Turner Techwood campus in Midtown. CNN Center had already slowly been hollowed out over the years since CNN effectively moved its headquarters to New York in 2019.

Under new leadership, CNN will soon be seeing a major transformation

CP Group and another Florida-based real estate firm Rialto Capital Management acquired the office and retail campus in 2021 for $164 million. About 1.1 million square feet of office space within the Center is available for lease. CBRE is handling office leasing efforts, while Healey Weatherholtz Properties is in charge of retail leasing.

“We are already engaged with several new-to-market retail concepts to join the repositioning of this legendary building,” said Coleman Weatherholtz of Healey Weatherholtz Properties.

This is an early concept rendering of "The Center," the rebranded office and retail complex formerly known as CNN Center in downtown Atlanta.

Credit: CP Group

Credit: CP Group

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the location of CNN’s founding. CNN was founded in Midtown Atlanta before moving downtown. The network called CNN Center its home for many years.

— This is a developing story. Please return to ajc.com for updates.

The CNN sign in front of the CNN Center along Centennial Olympic Park Drive in downtown Atlanta was dismantled and moved to Turner Broadcasting on Monday, March, 4, 2024. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
The CNN sign in front of the CNN Center along Centennial Olympic Park Drive in downtown Atlanta was dismantled and moved to Turner Broadcasting on Monday, March, 4, 2024. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
The CNN sign in front of the CNN Center along Centennial Olympic Park Drive in downtown Atlanta was dismantled and moved to Turner Broadcasting on Monday, March, 4, 2024. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
This is an early concept rendering of "The Center," the rebranded office and retail complex formerly known as CNN Center in downtown Atlanta. The change was announced in April 2024 by the building’s owner CP Group said in a news release.
Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

