CNN Center’s future could include hundreds of apartments, owner says

“We have the unique opportunity to have the building completely vacant,” Eachus told the Chronicle. “Having the right infrastructure, the right bones of a building — all those things are what you need to make (a project like this) work.”

CP Group and Florida-based firm Rialto Capital Management paid nearly $164 million to buy the landmark property from CNN’s former parent company, AT&T, in 2021. In addition to CNN’s office space, the building houses other office tenants and a food court.

CNN Center consists of five buildings, which Eachus said presents a redevelopment challenge. Central Atlanta Progress, a downtown Atlanta civic organization, recently requested plans for developers to take stock of underutilized buildings that have the potential to be converted into housing, a strategy many cities are pursuing to make use of obsolete office space.

Explore Downtown Atlanta groups seek plan to convert old offices into housing

Many downtown projects aim to inject housing into the city’s central business district. Newport’s South Downtown development, CIM Group’s multibillion transformation of of The Gulch into Centennial Yards and Underground Atlanta’s reimaging under new ownership all include adding apartments downtown.

Eachus told the Chronicle that office space will remain “a meaningful component,” adding the existing retail and food court will also be preserved. A $96 million acquisition loan on CNN Center will come due in 2024. CP Group and its partners would likely have to obtain additional financing in a challenging commercial lending environment to fund improvements to the complex. But CP Group declined to comment on its financing or capital structure.