Cleveland, Detroit respond to Sophie Cunningham's WNBA expansion comments

CLEVELAND (AP) — The folks in Cleveland and Detroit are pushing back on Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham with some civic pride after Cunningham questioned the league's choice of expansion to those markets.

The social media accounts for each city posted responses to Cunningham, who said Tuesday she wasn't sure “how excited people are to be going to Detroit or (Cleveland).”

The X account for Cleveland posted a video of Fever star Caitlin Clark talking about having a good time in Cleveland during the 2024 Final Four in college, noting: "Sophie, your teammate doesn't seem to think Cleveland is too bad!"