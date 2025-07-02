Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Cleveland, Detroit respond to Sophie Cunningham's WNBA expansion comments

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has sparked reactions from Cleveland and Detroit after questioning the WNBA's decision to expand to those cities
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, right, works the floor against Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 27, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, right, works the floor against Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 27, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
1 hour ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — The folks in Cleveland and Detroit are pushing back on Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham with some civic pride after Cunningham questioned the league's choice of expansion to those markets.

The social media accounts for each city posted responses to Cunningham, who said Tuesday she wasn't sure “how excited people are to be going to Detroit or (Cleveland).”

The X account for Cleveland posted a video of Fever star Caitlin Clark talking about having a good time in Cleveland during the 2024 Final Four in college, noting: "Sophie, your teammate doesn't seem to think Cleveland is too bad!"

As for Detroit, the city posted on X about the former Shock franchise's strong attendance record and noted: "Detroit is a sports town."

The WNBA on Monday announced its plans to add three more expansion teams by 2030. The league already had plans to add franchises in Toronto and Portland next season. The three new teams will play in Cleveland (2028), Detroit (2029) and Philadelphia (2030), giving the league 18 teams.

Cunningham, a seven-year veteran who spent her first six years in Phoenix, expressed skepticism over the latest choices, two of which — Cleveland and Detroit — have already seen WNBA franchises come and go.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba

More Stories

Keep Reading

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham prepares to shoot against the Dallas Wings during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 27, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

Sophie Cunningham is no fan of WNBA's plans to add teams in Cleveland and Detroit

WNBA expanding to Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia over next five years

New York Liberty return home struggling after disappointing road trip

The Latest

President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable at "Alligator Alcatraz," a new migrant detention facility at Dade-Collier Training and Transition facility, Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Ochopee, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

The Latest: The House returns in a rush to pass Trump’s bill

10m ago

The Latest: Sean 'Diddy' Combs to remain in custody while he awaits his sentencing

14m ago

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is denied bail after mixed verdict clears him of top charges in sex crimes case

14m ago

Featured

The city of Brookhaven's mayor and City Council last week decided to remove the colored panes of glass from the dome of Brookhaven's new City Centre after residents objected to the brightness of the colors, seen here Friday, June 27, 2025. (Reed Williams/AJC)

Credit: Reed Williams/AJC

Brookhaven removes colored glass from City Centre dome after uproar

Some say the colors were too bright, the dome looked like ice cream with sprinkles and the hues distracted from the building’s muted design.

Confederate group sues to stop Stone Mountain’s ‘truth-telling’ exhibit

The Sons of Confederate Veterans allege the park’s changes to its Civil War history exhibits violate state law.

Georgia student going to court after being expelled for warning of threat

The middle school student was expelled after he sent messages to friends about a video he'd seen with someone threatening to shoot up area schools.