BreakingNews
Fulton judge rejects Trump free speech challenge to election charges
Business

Terra cotta pipes, old sewers add complexity to rebuilding Atlanta’s Gulch

‘Hard site to develop’: Behind the scenes of the $5 billion downtown Atlanta Centennial Yards project
A drone image shows the parking lot known as “The Gulch,” site of the planned Centennial Yards project near Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta. Beneath the pavement are MARTA tunnels to work around and ancient water and sewer lines, some of the oldest in Atlanta, that need to be replaced Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

A drone image shows the parking lot known as “The Gulch,” site of the planned Centennial Yards project near Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta. Beneath the pavement are MARTA tunnels to work around and ancient water and sewer lines, some of the oldest in Atlanta, that need to be replaced Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
By
Updated 2 hours ago

It’s often called the most challenging piece of real estate in Atlanta, perhaps in the entire Southeast.

The 50-acre tangle of rail lines and parking lots commonly known as “the Gulch” is the original heart of the city, lying about 40 feet below the viaducts and surrounding streets. It took decades of effort for Atlanta leaders to find a development team willing to try to redevelop the site, located in the shadow of some of the city’s most identifiable buildings like Mercedes-Benz Stadium and CNN Center.

The resulting $5 billion Centennial Yards project, an effort led by California-based developer CIM Group, first formed in 2018 and has taken years to catch its bearings — from drafting master plans to landing the largest-ever package of taxpayer incentives in Atlanta history.

“They’ve been on a journey,” said A.J. Robinson, the president of downtown civic organization Central Atlanta Progress. “And the journey has been trying to figure out the highest and best use of 50 acres of abandoned land that nobody particularly had figured out.”

The redevelopment is beginning to take shape, with an 8-acre central entertainment district scheduled to break ground this summer. By the end of 2024, eight buildings will be under construction, with Centennial Yards slated to soon include a 5,000-seat arena, several restaurants and bars, multiple hotels and hundreds of apartments.

This is a rendering of the planned entertainment district that will make up the center of the Centennial Yards development in downtown Atlanta. The project was designed by Atlanta architecture firm Gensler.

Credit: Gensler

icon to expand image

Credit: Gensler

Brian McGowan, the president and CEO of Centennial Yards, said the site’s varying infrastructure and logistical issues have contributed to it languishing for so long.

“It was never built on because it’s a hard site to develop,” he said.

Here are some of the logistical challenges that Centennial Yards is trying to overcome.

Rail lines

The Gulch’s roots run deep, acting as the original industrial epicenter of Atlanta.

There are still several active freight rail lines that run across the property, and some of Centennial Yards’ new construction will include tunnels to preserve those train routes. MARTA also has tunnels that run underneath sections of the Gulch, requiring careful planning to circumvent.

Brian McGowan, President of Centennial Yards, points out of the window of his 22th floor-office to the 50-acre property known as "the Gulch," which ranks among Georgia's largest development projects. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

“You can’t just drop a pillar anywhere you want,” McGowan said.

One of the project’s goals is to build a new street grid at the level of the existing viaducts, including Centennial Olympic Park Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The new streets, McGowan said, will be completed alongside the new buildings. As part of the entertainment district, three new streets will be added to that growing grid. McGowan said that tidy road network has been tweaked in response to rail line logistics and century-old infrastructure the developer unearthed.

This is a photo of a brick sewer line at the Gulch that had to be replaced as part of the Centennial Yards project.

Credit: Centennial Yards

icon to expand image

Credit: Centennial Yards

Ancient infrastructure

Beneath the depths of the Gulch lies some of Atlanta’s original sewer and plumbing lines. To no one’s surprise, they don’t meet current standards.

McGowan said they’ve found terra cotta pipes and sewers made of brick, all of which needed to be replaced and incorporated into new gas and electricity infrastructure. New buildings in other parts of Atlanta do not face those kind of issues, he said.

ExplorePhoto Gallery: Centennial Yards to expand with huge new phase

“If CIM bought a piece of property Midtown, you build a building and plug it into the outlets in the street where there’s water and power,” McGowan said. “There’s no water, no power, no gas here (in the Gulch). We have to build the outlet.”

CIM Group is the general contractor for all active and forthcoming construction, which McGowan said helps lower costs and simplifies some of the logistics of piecemeal development.

As part of the Centennial Yards redevelopment, century-old sewer lines and other aging infrastructure had to be replaced.

Credit: Centennial Yards

icon to expand image

Credit: Centennial Yards

Parking rights

Most people probably know of the Gulch from when thousands flock to park and tailgate there before large events.

McGowan said the bulk of the Gulch’s parking structures will be closed to the public once ground breaks this summer. A corner of the CNN deck will also be demolished to make way for the entertainment district, but the rest has to remain standing for now.

Various parties have long-term parking rights at the CNN deck that don’t expire until 2038, which McGowan said will have to be renegotiated before the deck can be redeveloped. The Richard B. Russell Federal Building, known as Atlanta’s federal courthouse, also uses a surface parking lot within Centennial Yards and will require replacement parking as development progresses.

Antony Ressler, the Atlanta Hawks’ lead owner and a financial backer of Centennial Yards, said he’s glad the project is gaining momentum despite all the hurdles the developers have faced.

“This is a complicated project, and the more I learn about it, the more complicated I understand it to be,” he said. “I have to give (Centennial Yards) credit for staying focused and dealing with all these complicating factors.”

ExploreHawks owner says Centennial Yards could reshape downtown Atlanta

-Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify future parking changes for the Richard B. Russell Federal Building.

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Fulton judge rejects Trump free speech challenge to election charges4m ago

Credit: CP Group

CNN Center is no more. Atlanta icon’s new name is now ‘The Center’
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Some Rockdale residents didn’t get phone alerts before tornado, officials say
15m ago

Credit: contr

Port of Brunswick expecting shipments diverted from Baltimore
48m ago

Credit: contr

Port of Brunswick expecting shipments diverted from Baltimore
48m ago

PrizePicks to add 1,000 new jobs and expand Atlanta HQ
The Latest

Credit: CP Group

CNN Center is no more. Atlanta icon’s new name is now ‘The Center’
1h ago
Closure of downtown Walgreens upsets students, local officials
Airport MARTA station closing for 6 weeks: What you need to know
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Black culture events to attend for 404 Day 2024
After weird start on road, Braves come home with chance to get on roll
Here’s a recipe to try from the newest Atlanta James Beard finalists from Talat Market