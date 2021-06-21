Delta to hire 1,000 pilots as pandemic recovery continues

Last year, Atlanta-based Delta cut more than 1,800 pilots from its payroll through early retirement packages and put about 1,700 junior pilots on inactive status. The cutbacks contributed to staffing issues that led Delta to cancel hundreds of flights around Thanksgiving and Christmas last year. The airline had more staffing challenges over Easter this year.

Delta now has about 12,000 pilots. Operations chief John Laughter told pilots in a memo that the plan for hiring is a “positive indicator” as the airline’s recovery accelerates. Domestic leisure travel has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels this month, according to the airline.