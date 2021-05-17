Delta passenger who struck flight attendant faces $52,500 fine

The FAA also announced a $27,000 fine for a Southwest Airlines passenger who started yelling “that he was going to kill someone and that he had a bomb and was going to blow up the aircraft” on a New Year’s Day flight. The flight from Phoenix to Chicago diverted to Oklahoma City, where police took the passenger into custody.

A JetBlue passenger faces an $18,500 fine. While flying from Ft. Lauderdale to Las Vegas on Feb. 5, he was found to have “several mini bottles of alcohol that the airline had not served to him.” He was told he could not drink his personal alcohol on the flight. Still he did so and “continually removed his facemask or wore it improperly.”

An Allegiant Air passenger was fined $9,000 for refusing to wear a mask on a Feb. 15 flight from Ft. Lauderdale to Knoxville, Tenn. After being told she could not sit in the exit row while waiting for the lavatory, “she got up, stood close to the flight attendant without wearing her mask over her mouth and nose, and screamed at the flight attendant.”

None of the passengers facing fines was identified in the FAA announcement.

The FAA in January adopted a “zero-tolerance” policy toward passengers who cause disturbances on flights after hundreds of passengers refused to comply with mask requirements.