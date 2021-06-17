ajc logo
X

Hartsfield-Jackson to hold job fair

In this file photo, cleaning crew thoroughly wipe down aircraft cabin on Concourse A at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Despite recieving the CARES Act funding from the goverment, the aviation still laid off and furloughed its employees. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
In this file photo, cleaning crew thoroughly wipe down aircraft cabin on Concourse A at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Despite recieving the CARES Act funding from the goverment, the aviation still laid off and furloughed its employees. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Airport Blog | 48 minutes ago
By Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Looking for workers

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport plans to hold an in-person job fair June 30.

The ATL Airport Career Fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, at the Georgia International Convention Center.

The airport says attendees must pre-register online, and no walk-ins will be permitted. Go to atl.com/careerfair for more information. Face masks will be required.

Those who want to work at the airport must pass a 10-year federal background check. Job seekers are told to bring 10 or more copies of their resumé and to dress professionally.

On-site parking costs $10, but attendees can instead take MARTA to the airport and board the free SkyTrain to the Georgia International Convention Center.

Employers across many industries have struggled with staffing shortages that have hampered their ability to ramp up operations in a recovery from cutbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ExploreDelta asks headquarters employees to help clean airport lounges

According to Hartsfield-Jackson, employers will be hiring for positions such as sales associates, bartenders, baristas, servers, cooks, managers, supervisors, hosts, commercial drivers, customer service, aircraft cleaning, baggage handlers, wheelchair attendants, security officers, janitors, utility workers, administrative assistants, accountants, project managers, firefighters and police officers.

About the Author

ajc.com

Kelly Yamanouchi

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top