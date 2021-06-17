Hartsfield-Jackson to hold job fair

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport plans to hold an in-person job fair June 30.
The ATL Airport Career Fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, at the Georgia International Convention Center.
The airport says attendees must pre-register online, and no walk-ins will be permitted. Go to atl.com/careerfair for more information. Face masks will be required.
Those who want to work at the airport must pass a 10-year federal background check. Job seekers are told to bring 10 or more copies of their resumé and to dress professionally.
On-site parking costs $10, but attendees can instead take MARTA to the airport and board the free SkyTrain to the Georgia International Convention Center.
Employers across many industries have struggled with staffing shortages that have hampered their ability to ramp up operations in a recovery from cutbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Hartsfield-Jackson, employers will be hiring for positions such as sales associates, bartenders, baristas, servers, cooks, managers, supervisors, hosts, commercial drivers, customer service, aircraft cleaning, baggage handlers, wheelchair attendants, security officers, janitors, utility workers, administrative assistants, accountants, project managers, firefighters and police officers.