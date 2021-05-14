Delta CEO: Vaccination to be required for new employees

A check of several of Delta’s job listings on the company’s website does not yet indicate a vaccination requirement.

Delta said it “will be requiring all new hires in the U.S. to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they qualify for an accommodation,” according to a spokeswoman. “This is an important move to protect our workforce and our customers as our business recovers and demand for air travel continues to rise.”

Employment attorneys have advised that workers can request accommodation for an exemption to a COVID-19 vaccine, such as if they have medical conditions that are a contraindication to the vaccination or if they have sincerely held religious beliefs.

In other comments on CNN, Bastian discussed the airline’s flights from New York to Tel Aviv, which it suspended along with other airlines’ suspension of flights to Israel amid violence in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians.

Bastian said the company is “monitoring it by the day and making the decisions as we go.”