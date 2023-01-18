2 workers injured when garage collapses at Buckhead home

The “job accident” happened at a home in the 3100 block of Peachtree Drive, about a mile from the Buckhead Village District, the Atlanta fire department confirmed. Around 4:25 p.m., the two men became trapped under the door when a detached garage collapsed during construction, officials said.

The workers were recovered from under debris before firefighters arrived on scene. Atlanta police said both were conscious after the incident and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Their conditions were not released.