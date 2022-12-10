Body recovered after trench collapses in Cobb County neighborhood

A person was killed Friday after becoming trapped in a trench in Smyrna, officials said.
The person was completely buried when fire crews arrive at a home in the 2100 block of Wells Drive regarding the entrapment, the fire department said. Rescue efforts were initiated and the body was recovered. Officials confirmed the victim died at the scene.
Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that a worker was doing repairs on the home when the foundation and a wall collapsed, burying the victim.
The identity of the victim has not been released. Authorities have not told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution how the victim became trapped.
Yellow crime scene tape continues to surround the home and the incident remains under investigation.
