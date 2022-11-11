BreakingNews
Children’s hospitals scrambling to find room for very sick patients
2 workers burned after explosion at Cobb hotel under construction

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cobb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Two workers were injured Friday afternoon at a Cobb County hotel after an explosion involving a water heater, officials said.

Crews with the Cobb and Marietta fire departments were called to the Candlewood Suites hotel along Corporate Plaza shortly before 1 p.m. after getting reports of the explosion. Cobb fire spokesman Ramses Rivas said two men met firefighters at the front door of the hotel, which is currently under construction, with “moderate to severe burns.”

Some of the firefighters initiated patient care while others moved into the building to investigate the incident. Rivas said the men were inside the utility room on the 5th floor lighting the pilot light to a water heater when the explosion occurred.

There was no fire when crews arrived and no fire spread to adjacent rooms, Rivas said. Crews remained on the scene for some time monitoring air conditions until it was eventually determined to be safe.

The men were taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Grady Memorial Hospital. No details on their condition were released.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

