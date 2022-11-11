2 workers burned after explosion at Cobb hotel under construction

Crews with the Cobb and Marietta fire departments were called to the Candlewood Suites hotel along Corporate Plaza shortly before 1 p.m. after getting reports of the explosion. Cobb fire spokesman Ramses Rivas said two men met firefighters at the front door of the hotel, which is currently under construction, with “moderate to severe burns.”

Some of the firefighters initiated patient care while others moved into the building to investigate the incident. Rivas said the men were inside the utility room on the 5th floor lighting the pilot light to a water heater when the explosion occurred.