LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Lights, Camera, Action’

Episode 12 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Breakdown” podcast — “The Trump Indictment” — features a lively debate between two lawyers who disagree on whether that’s a good idea.

Steve Brill founded Court TV and has been a vocal proponent of public access to judicial proceedings. Nick Ackerman is a former Watergate prosecutor who’s an attorney in New York and wrote an essay in the New York Times arguing why cameras in the courtroom could lead to juror and witness intimidation.

The episode will also catch listeners up on the latest developments in the case - from Republicans seeking sanctions against Fulton DA Fani Willis to a peek at the witness list for the upcoming trial of Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.