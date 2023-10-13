LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Lights, Camera, Action’

The AJC’s ‘Breakdown’ podcast asks if cameras in the courtroom guarantee that the Fulton County election interference trials will be a media circus.

Credit: Seth Wenig

Breakdown Podcast
1 hour ago

When Donald Trump and his co-defendants stand trial for allegedly trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election, the public will be able to watch. Fulton County is the only jurisdiction that’s indicted the former president on criminal charges where cameras are allowed in the courtroom.

Episode 12 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Breakdown” podcast — “The Trump Indictment” — features a lively debate between two lawyers who disagree on whether that’s a good idea.

Steve Brill founded Court TV and has been a vocal proponent of public access to judicial proceedings. Nick Ackerman is a former Watergate prosecutor who’s an attorney in New York and wrote an essay in the New York Times arguing why cameras in the courtroom could lead to juror and witness intimidation.

The episode will also catch listeners up on the latest developments in the case - from Republicans seeking sanctions against Fulton DA Fani Willis to a peek at the witness list for the upcoming trial of Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

Trump Georgia case - previous coverage

The Fulton County investigation into alleged election meddling is a massive ongoing story the AJC has been telling since Election Night 2020. Reporters Bill Rankin, Tamar Hallerman and editor Shannon McCaffrey anchor the coverage. Readers will find updates on today’s events across all of our platforms, including AJC.com, print and ePaper editions and in podcasts.

Here are some of our previous articles:

Trump, 18 others indicted for trying to overthrow 2020 Georgia election

Special grand jurors pleased with Fulton RICO indictment

EXCLUSIVE: Fulton jurors heard 3rd Trump tape, other highlights from AJC’s interviews

Breakdown Podcast: Inside the Special Grand Jury

Full coverage of the Trump Georgia investigation

