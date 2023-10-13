LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Lights, Camera, Action’

When Donald Trump and his co-defendants stand trial for allegedly trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election, the public will be able to watch. Fulton County is the only jurisdiction that’s indicted the former president on criminal charges where cameras are allowed in the courtroom.
Episode 12 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Breakdown” podcast — “The Trump Indictment” — features a lively debate between two lawyers who disagree on whether that’s a good idea.
Steve Brill founded Court TV and has been a vocal proponent of public access to judicial proceedings. Nick Ackerman is a former Watergate prosecutor who’s an attorney in New York and wrote an essay in the New York Times arguing why cameras in the courtroom could lead to juror and witness intimidation.
The episode will also catch listeners up on the latest developments in the case - from Republicans seeking sanctions against Fulton DA Fani Willis to a peek at the witness list for the upcoming trial of Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell.
The Fulton County investigation into alleged election meddling is a massive ongoing story the AJC has been telling since Election Night 2020. Reporters Bill Rankin, Tamar Hallerman and editor Shannon McCaffrey anchor the coverage. Readers will find updates on today’s events across all of our platforms, including AJC.com, print and ePaper editions and in podcasts.
