CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Wilson, 49, graduated from Benjamin E. Mays High School in 1993 and then attended Clark Atlanta University, where she earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees, according to her obituary. Wilson earned a second master’s degree at the University of Maryland and spent 17 years teaching math at Spelman. She is remembered for her dedication to her students and her love of an adventure.

Yall , this is joy Wilson! Practically one of three additional sisters i have. her oldest sister Bunkie was childhood... Posted by CeeLo Green on Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Wilson’s cause of death has not yet been released. But Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills has called the case a death investigation rather than a drowning.

“It is more than tragic. It’s horrific,” Green posted on social media. “And I know personally that she did not deserve this. This is one of a few deaths that my family is experiencing at the moment. We send prayers of condolence, love, support and renewed faith to the Wilson family.”

Wilson and Jones were planning to wed on March 14, according to family and friends. On Feb. 8, they were celebrating Jones’ 50th birthday when tragedy struck.

But weeks later, what happened remains a mystery.

About 90 minutes after the couple was seen on the lake, Jones’ Sun Dolphin Pro 120 fishing vessel was seen circling near the dam on the edge of Putnam and Hancock counties, according to Sills. By the time wardens made it to the boat, it had run out of gas, the DNR previously said.

Wilson was still holding her cellphone and was wearing a fanny pack containing her ID, some cash and a credit card, when she was pulled from the lake, investigators later said.

Jones’ shoes were located in the water, and personal items including his wallet and ID were aboard the boat, according to investigators. But there have been no additional of Jones, a science teacher and track coach at the Westminster Schools.

The search continues this week for Jones. Earlier this week, some of his students sent handwritten letters thanking those searching for Jones. Some of his former students have helped search for him.

Despite so many unknowns in the case, Green said Jones did not deserve her fate.

“I just wanted to acknowledge her life,” he said. “God bless everybody.”