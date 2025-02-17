‘Breakdown’ S08, Ep20: Jackie Johnson goes to trial

In a return to Season 8 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast — the Ahmaud Arbery case — hosts Tamar Hallerman and Shaddi Abusaid look at the trial of former DA Jackie Johnson, who was accused of meddling in the local police department’s investigation of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder five years ago to protect her former employee.

In a rare move, the longtime prosecutor was charged by the Georgia Attorney General’s Office with obstructing police and violating her oath of office in the aftermath of the 25-year-old Black man’s killing.