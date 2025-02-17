Breakdown Podcast
Breakdown Podcast

‘Breakdown’ S08, Ep20: Jackie Johnson goes to trial

The former DA in the Arbery shooting case faces her own day in court in this special episode of the AJC’s ‘Breakdown’ podcast
Former DA Jackie Johnson testifies on her own behalf earlier this month during her trial over a charge of violating her oath of office during the investigation of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder. (Terry Dickson/AP pool)

Credit: Terry Dickson

Credit: Terry Dickson

Former DA Jackie Johnson testifies on her own behalf earlier this month during her trial over a charge of violating her oath of office during the investigation of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder. (Terry Dickson/AP pool)
2 hours ago

In a return to Season 8 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast — the Ahmaud Arbery case — hosts Tamar Hallerman and Shaddi Abusaid look at the trial of former DA Jackie Johnson, who was accused of meddling in the local police department’s investigation of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder five years ago to protect her former employee.

In a rare move, the longtime prosecutor was charged by the Georgia Attorney General’s Office with obstructing police and violating her oath of office in the aftermath of the 25-year-old Black man’s killing.

ExploreThe latest on the Ahmaud Arbery shooting

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

More Stories

Keep Reading

The eighth season of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's podcast follows the Ahmaud Arbery case, which thrust Georgia's justice system into the national spotlight. (Asia Burns / asia.burns@ajc.com)

Credit: Asia Burns

Listen to Season 8 of the AJC’s ‘Breakdown’ podcast

Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old African-American man, was shot dead in 2020 while jogging through Satilla Shores, a neighborhood near Brunswick, after being chased by three white

Son-in-law accused of killing Roswell couple denied bond in Alabama

Georgia prisons: A look back at the AJC’s investigation of corruption, dysfunction, criminal rings and violence

Key details from a year-plus investigation of Georgia prisons by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that revealed corruption and negligence within the Department of Corrections.

The Latest

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis waves from last month's Inman Park Parade. Willis and Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee are each up for election, the subject of the latest episode of the AJC's "Breakdown" podcast. (Elijah Nouvelage for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Goodbye for Now’

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Hello, 2025?’

‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Case is Submitted’

Featured

On the steps of City Hall on Fed. 17, 2025 Atlanta's Inspector General Shannon Manigault announces she will resign after nearly a year-long feud with the Dickens administration over how much power the watchdog office has. (Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com)

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

Atlanta IG resigns over ‘threats, bullying, intimidation and harassment’

The government watchdog said she’s been in a bitter feud with Mayor Andre Dickens' administration over the office’s authority

Potential snow is up next on Georgia’s weather roller coaster

Wednesday could bring some snow in North Georgia and a wintry mix in northern parts of metro Atlanta, according to the National Weather Service.

WATCH

1600-pound great white shark discovered off coasts of Georgia and Florida

A research group tracks a great white shark off the coasts of Georgia and Florida. (Footage: AJC | Ocearch | WRAL News | WSB-TV Sources: USA Today | Ocearch)