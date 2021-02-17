Some metro Atlanta schools are planning in-person graduations

Last year, metro Atlanta schools postponed graduation ceremonies or held them online due to the pandemic.
This year, although the pandemic continues, several metro Atlanta school districts are announcing plans to host in-person graduation ceremonies.
Cobb, Fulton and Henry County school systems unveiled plans to host in-person ceremonies for their graduating seniors in May.
Fulton is planning ceremonies for graduates May 15-27 at various locations, including Ameris Bank Amphitheater, Roswell Presbyterian Church, Bill Badgett Stadium and Banneker, Creekside, Tri-Cities and Westlake stadiums. The district warns on its website that the dates and times are subject to change.
The Cobb County School District’s ceremonies for graduates are May 24 through June 4 at McEachern High School’s Cantrell Stadium. Cobb schools said it will limit tickets to comply with public health guidance. It’s also planning to livestream each ceremony, according to its website.
The DeKalb County School District is planning virtual ceremonies May 21-28. Each of the 24 ceremonies will be broadcast live on the district’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and DeKalb Schools TV. Clayton County Public Schools’ graduation dates are May 26-27.
Henry County schools plan to host its ceremonies May 19-28 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton. The school system previously said it chose the popular race track, part of the NASCAR circuit, because it offers the space necessary to allow graduates to invite family while also social distancing.
The pandemic forced districts to delay or host virtual ceremonies for the class of 2020, which saw its final year of high school turned upside down by COVID-19. Gwinnett County and Atlanta public schools have not released graduation ceremony details.