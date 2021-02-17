Some metro Atlanta schools are planning in-person graduations

The DeKalb County School District is planning virtual ceremonies May 21-28. Each of the 24 ceremonies will be broadcast live on the district’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and DeKalb Schools TV. Clayton County Public Schools’ graduation dates are May 26-27.

Henry County schools plan to host its ceremonies May 19-28 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton. The school system previously said it chose the popular race track, part of the NASCAR circuit, because it offers the space necessary to allow graduates to invite family while also social distancing.

The pandemic forced districts to delay or host virtual ceremonies for the class of 2020, which saw its final year of high school turned upside down by COVID-19. Gwinnett County and Atlanta public schools have not released graduation ceremony details.