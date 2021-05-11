ajc logo

Atlanta high school graduation 2021

Keep track of everything from phones to keys to children's backpacks with the new AirTag by Apple. Courtesy of Apple Inc.
Access Atlanta
Celebrate graduates with these 8 gift ideas
Fayette County seniors to graduate virtually on May 22 and in-person on Aug. 1.
AJC Cup
Class of 2021: Submit your virtual graduation announcements
Atlanta Public Schools announced graduation dates for the high school class of 2021. JESSICA MCGOWAN / AJC FILE PHOTO
Local News
Atlanta high schools announce graduation dates, venue
Clayton County Schools will hold graduation ceremonies at three district stadiums.
Local News
Clayton County to hold stadium graduations in COVID-19 safety bid
Frederick Douglass High School principal Ellis Duncan (right) congratulates a graduating senior with an elbow bump during a drive-thru celebration event at the school in Atlanta's Center Hill community, May 20, 2020. (ALYSSA POINTER / ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)
Cobb County
High school graduation information for Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Henry counties
Gwinnett County Public Schools will hold in person high school graduations this month. AJC file photo
Local News| 3h ago
Most Gwinnett high school graduates to receive 5 tickets
Atlanta International School seniors Rodrigo Villagomez (L) and George Song show their Instagram account called Futures of AIS 2021 witch lets fellow classmates know what college they've committed to. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Local News
Amid a pandemic senior year, metro Atlanta grads celebrate on social media
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top