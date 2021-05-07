Clayton County to hold stadium graduations in COVID-19 safety bid

“The difference in ticket numbers is due to the potential size of the graduating classes, anticipated numbers of family members and guests who may want to attend, and the seating capacities of each stadium being used,” the district said in a release.

Charles Drew High School will graduate from 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. May 26 at Southern Crescent Stadium. Lovejoy and Stillwell Arts will also hold graduations at that time, but at Tara and Twelve Oaks respectively.

North Clayton High School seniors will graduate from 8:30 p.m.-10 p.m. May 26 at Southern Crescent Stadium. Munday’s Mill High will also graduate from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 26 at Tara stadium.

On May 27, Riverdale, Forest Park and Elite Scholars Academy will hold graduation ceremonies from 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. at Southern Crescent, Tara and Twelve Oaks respectively. Also on May 27, Morrow, Jonesboro and Mount Zion will hold ceremonies from 8:30 p.m. -10 p.m. simultaneously at Southern Crescent, Tara and Twelve Oaks respectively.

If case of rain, the events will take place Friday, May 27, or Saturday May 28-29.