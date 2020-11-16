Henry Schools 2021 graduations set for Atlanta Motor Speedway

Henry County Schools will hold the district’s 2021 graduations at Atlanta Motor Speedway between May 19 and May 28 next year.
The school system said it choose the Hampton race track, part of the NASCAR circuit, because it offers the space necessary to allow graduates to invite family while also practicing social distancing.
The Speedway played graduation host to more than 3,000 students from the class of 2020 after the district closed school buildings in March because of the coronavirus.
“We are so grateful for our partnership with Atlanta Motor Speedway to once again be able to conduct grand celebrations of our seniors as a part of their graduation ceremonies, Henry County Schools Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said in a release.
“The events last year were well received, and most importantly, we were able to facilitate a safe, responsible ceremony to culminate the hard work and career of our Henry County Schools seniors,” she said.
Henry seniors traditionally graduate at their home schools on the same day, but ceremonies will be held on different dates next spring.
The dates are: Ola High School, May 19; Luella High School, May 20; Stockbridge High School, May 21; McDonough High School, May 22; Locust Grove High School, May 23; Hampton High School, May 24; Eagle’s Landing High School, May 25; Dutchtown High School, May 26; Union Grove High School, May 27; and Woodland High School, May 28.
“I am so thankful for this opportunity to celebrate our seniors in a grand way,” Henry County school board vice chairwoman Holly Cobb said. “I know families will appreciate the opportunity to invite more guests for this celebration based on the seating and space opportunities at this venue.”