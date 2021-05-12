ajc logo
Most Gwinnett high school graduates to receive 5 tickets

Gwinnett County Public Schools will hold in person high school graduations this month. AJC file photo

Local News | 50 minutes ago
By Alia Malik, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

High school graduates in Gwinnett County Public Schools will receive five graduation tickets each, except Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology students, who will receive four tickets due to the venue and class size.

The school district announced the update this week in its newsletter.

Graduation ceremonies will be held in person during the last week of this month. Many will take place at the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth. Paul Duke STEM High School, GSMST and McClure Health Science High School will hold ceremonies in Exhibit Halls A and B of the arena.

Some high schools will hold graduations at their stadiums.

Ceremonies will be livestreamed due to the limited seating.

In its newsletter, Communiqué, the school district said masks and appropriate spacing between groups are required at indoor graduations.

“For outdoor graduations, where it may be difficult to maintain physical distance, the wearing of masks or cloth face coverings is recommended,” the school district said.

