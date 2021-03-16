Atlanta high schools announce graduation dates, venue

Atlanta Public Schools plans to host in-person graduation ceremonies in May.
The outdoor events are May 24-May 27 at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium. Attendees will be required to remain socially distant.
Last year, the pandemic prompted the Atlanta school system to postpone in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 on several occasions. The district eventually held two scaled-back commencement programs in November.
This year, APS joins several metro districts, including Cobb, Fulton and Henry County, that plan to hold the events in-person.
Atlanta high school graduation dates are:
Noon, May 24: KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
7 p.m., May 24: Benjamin E. Mays High School
9 a.m., May 25: Coretta Scott King Young Women Leadership Academy and B.E.S.T. Academy
Noon, May 25: Frederick Douglass High School
7 p.m., May 25: Henry W. Grady High School
9 a.m., May 26: D.M. Therrell High School
Noon, May 26: South Atlanta High School
7 p.m. May 26: Maynard Jackson High School
9 a.m. May 27: Booker T. Washington High School
Noon, May 27: Schools of Carver
7 p.m. May 27: North Atlanta High School