Atlanta high schools announce graduation dates, venue

Atlanta Public Schools announced graduation dates for the high school class of 2021. JESSICA MCGOWAN / AJC FILE PHOTO
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta Public Schools plans to host in-person graduation ceremonies in May.

The outdoor events are May 24-May 27 at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium. Attendees will be required to remain socially distant.

Last year, the pandemic prompted the Atlanta school system to postpone in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 on several occasions. The district eventually held two scaled-back commencement programs in November.

This year, APS joins several metro districts, including Cobb, Fulton and Henry County, that plan to hold the events in-person.

Atlanta high school graduation dates are:

Noon, May 24: KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

7 p.m., May 24: Benjamin E. Mays High School

9 a.m., May 25: Coretta Scott King Young Women Leadership Academy and B.E.S.T. Academy

Noon, May 25: Frederick Douglass High School

7 p.m., May 25: Henry W. Grady High School

9 a.m., May 26: D.M. Therrell High School

Noon, May 26: South Atlanta High School

7 p.m. May 26: Maynard Jackson High School

9 a.m. May 27: Booker T. Washington High School

Noon, May 27: Schools of Carver

7 p.m. May 27: North Atlanta High School

