SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Cool temps, plenty of sun for busy spring weekend

Despite below-average temperatures, the metro area has a beautiful spring Saturday to enjoy with plenty of sun, no rain in the forecast and the Atlanta Braves in town for their first homestand of the season.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the 30s outside Atlanta’s city limits and a freeze warning is in effect for some of the state’s northernmost counties, according to Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz. Sunny conditions all day long will eventually raise temperatures into the mid-60s.

“We’ll have a few high clouds in the afternoon, but still, lots of sunshine,” Nitz said.

Temperatures will begin to cool again by the time the Braves start their second home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 7:30 p.m., dropping back into the 50s shortly after sunset. The Diamondbacks will leave town Sunday after the completion of a three-game series, and the Braves will welcome their National League East rivals, the struggling New York Mets, for a four-game homestand.

The forecast for Sunday looks even better, with slightly more clouds but higher temperatures reaching into the mid-70s, according to Nitz.

“A chilly start Sunday, but then we get to 74,” Nitz said.

A few more clouds will roll in Monday, potentially threatening the visibility of the partial solar eclipse in the Atlanta area, which will peak just after 3 p.m. Nearly 85% of the sun will be obscured for viewers in North Georgia, according to Axios.

Explore15 things to do this weekend: Run the River and ‘Shrek the Musical’

Saturday’s weather will be perfect for several 5K races planned around metro Atlanta, as well as arts and crafts festivals in Midtown and Marietta. The beautiful weekend will provide a respite for areas battered by the week’s storms before rain returns Tuesday and Wednesday.

A cool but sunny spring weekend is in store for metro Atlanta.

