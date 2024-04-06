SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Cool temps, plenty of sun for busy spring weekend

Temperatures will begin to cool again by the time the Braves start their second home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 7:30 p.m., dropping back into the 50s shortly after sunset. The Diamondbacks will leave town Sunday after the completion of a three-game series, and the Braves will welcome their National League East rivals, the struggling New York Mets, for a four-game homestand.

The forecast for Sunday looks even better, with slightly more clouds but higher temperatures reaching into the mid-70s, according to Nitz.

“A chilly start Sunday, but then we get to 74,” Nitz said.

A few more clouds will roll in Monday, potentially threatening the visibility of the partial solar eclipse in the Atlanta area, which will peak just after 3 p.m. Nearly 85% of the sun will be obscured for viewers in North Georgia, according to Axios.

Saturday’s weather will be perfect for several 5K races planned around metro Atlanta, as well as arts and crafts festivals in Midtown and Marietta. The beautiful weekend will provide a respite for areas battered by the week’s storms before rain returns Tuesday and Wednesday.

