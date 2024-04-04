As spring break comes to a close for many Atlanta area schools, make the most of your kids’ time off by getting out and about this weekend. Several 5K runs, including Run the River in Roswell, are planned, or take the kids to see “Shrek the Musical” at the Fox Theatre.

Check out the following 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta.

Intown Atlanta

Pete Davidson

7 p.m. Saturday, April 6. $62.50. Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta. 404-659-9022.

Share laughs with “Saturday Night Live” alumnus Pete Davidson as he brings his Prehab Tour to Atlanta.

‘Shrek the Musical’

7 p.m. Saturday, April 6, and 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7. $30 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499.

This Tony Award winning fairy tale musical adventure is based on the animated film and brings Shrek and all your other favorite characters to life.

Festival on Ponce

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 6, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, April 7. Free admission. Olmsted Linear Park, 1451 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta.

Browse more than 125 displays of fine arts and crafts, folk and “outsider art.” A children’s area, and local foods and beverages will also be available.

Cobb

Cobb Parks Spring Arts Festival

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 6. Jim R. Miller Park and Events Center, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta. 770-528-8800.

Shop for arts and crafts items, see performances and participate in activities at the first Cobb Parks Spring Arts Festival.

Stepp Stewart’s Motown Motor City Revue

8 p.m. Friday, April 5, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, April 6, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, plus additional dates. $35-$40. Marietta New Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Ave., Marietta. 770-426-4800.

Take a fast-paced trip through the radio airwaves of the past, with performers and music from the Supremes, Marvin Gaye, the Temptations, the Jackson 5, Gladys Knight & the Pips, and more.

‘Singin’ in the Rain’

3 p.m. Sunday, April 7. $12. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Watch the classic 1952 musical/comedy “Singin’ in the Rain,” starring Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds.

DeKalb

Chamblee Restaurant Week

Sunday, April 7, plus additional dates. Participating restaurants in Chamblee. 470-622-9271.

Kick off Chamblee Restaurant Week by visiting participating restaurants that will offer their best or new dishes at set prices.

Daffodil Dash

8 a.m.. registration, 9 a.m. 5K, 9:10 a.m. 1K, Sunday, April 7. $25 for adults, $15 for kids 10 and under. Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody.

Run or walk to raise awareness and funds for Holocaust Education and Genocide Awareness. Bring new or gently used clothes, towels, linens, blankets, medical supplies and nonperishable packaged foods to support children and families who are refugees.

Tai Chi Workshop

2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 7. $20. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Learn tai chi, a series of gentle physical exercises and stretches that can improve your flexibility and range of motion.

North Fulton

Night at the Museum

6-9 p.m. Saturday, April 6. $75 nonmembers, $65 members. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-993-1665.

Enjoy a cocktail reception with heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts, a cash bar, and live music and see the new “Presidential Connections to Roswell” exhibit. Attire is cocktail casual.

Lantern Workshop

10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6. $25 per lantern. Studio Theatre at Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600.

Learn how to create a lantern parade puppet in preparation for next weekend’s annual parade. All materials are provided, including lights and batteries.

Run the River

7:20 a.m. Kids Fun Run, 7:30 a.m. 10K and 7:40 a.m. 5K. Saturday, April 6. Kids Fun Run $17, 10K $55, 5K $45. 575 Riverside Drive, Roswell.

Run or walk a scenic course along the Chattahoochee River in a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race. Race proceeds will help HomeStretch, which guides working, homeless families to permanent housing and lasting stability.

Gwinnett

DTL Happening: Day of Play

1-4 p.m. Friday, April 5. Free. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville.

Bring your kids to play high-energy outdoor games, or if they’re younger, they can have fun in soft play areas. Parents are invited to watch from the sidelines as their kids participate in self-directed activity stations.

Pow Wow: A Native American Celebration

11 a.m. Saturday, April 6. Free. Lawrenceville Arts Center courtyard, 125 N. Clayton St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

Celebrate the beauty of Native American culture through music, dance, vendors from the Native American community, a living encampment with historical artifacts and more.

Race to Cure Sarcoma

7 a.m. registration/packet pickup, 8 a.m. opening ceremony, 8:30 a.m. 5K timed race start; 1 Mile Fun Run Walk starts immediately after timed race start. Saturday, April 6. Adults $35, kids ages 6-12 $10. Suwanee Town Center, 330 Town Center Ave. NW, Suwanee. 301-253-8687.

Run or walk to raise awareness of sarcoma and funds for research.