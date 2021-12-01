ajc logo
Podcast: Race for City Hall: Andre Dickens wins

December 1, 2021 Atlanta - Mayor-elect Andre Dickens talks on the phone at his campaign headquarters on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Andre Dickens, the Atlanta native who first beat an incumbent eight years ago for a spot on the City Council, defeated Felicia Moore in TuesdayÕs runoff election to become AtlantaÕs 61st mayor. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Andre Dickens will be Atlanta’s 61st mayor after defeating Felicia Moore in Tuesday’s runoff election.

Atlanta city hall reporters J.D. Capelouto and Wilborn P. Nobles III join host Greg Bluestein to breakdown how Dickens came from behind. They discuss why Dickens was able to pull off a convincing win over Moore, what the voters are looking for in their new mayor, what a Dickens administration might look like and where Moore goes from here.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

