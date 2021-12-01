Podcast: Race for City Hall: Andre Dickens wins

Andre Dickens will be Atlanta’s 61st mayor after defeating Felicia Moore in Tuesday’s runoff election.
Atlanta city hall reporters J.D. Capelouto and Wilborn P. Nobles III join host Greg Bluestein to breakdown how Dickens came from behind. They discuss why Dickens was able to pull off a convincing win over Moore, what the voters are looking for in their new mayor, what a Dickens administration might look like and where Moore goes from here.
