New nonprofit cooling shelter opens in Mableton

The Family Life Restoration Center, a Mableton nonprofit, opened a new cooling shelter this week for those who don’t have a place to cool off during the day.

The cooling center is actually funded by several nonprofits, and will be open 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on days when the temperature rises above 90 degrees. It is located at 6105 Mableton Parkway, in Mableton.

“We as a community don’t want anyone to suffer a heat related injury,” nonprofit leaders said in a Facebook post.