New nonprofit cooling shelter opens in Mableton

The Family Life Restoration Center, a Mableton nonprofit, opened a new cooling shelter this week for those who don’t have a place to cool off during the day.
The cooling center is actually funded by several nonprofits, and will be open 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on days when the temperature rises above 90 degrees. It is located at 6105 Mableton Parkway, in Mableton.
“We as a community don’t want anyone to suffer a heat related injury,” nonprofit leaders said in a Facebook post.
The new center is the second in Cobb County. MUST Ministries also opens its shelter in north Marietta on days when the heat is above 90 degrees. Cobb County provides bus vouchers to help those in other parts of the county get to the shelter.
Weather forecasts predict temperatures above 90 degrees Wednesday and into the Fourth of July weekend.
