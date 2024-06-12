Mayor: Bus hijacking, Peachtree Center shooting raise mental health concerns

The man, Joseph Grier, also explained to reporters ways that he could have stopped the gunman at the Peachtree Center, including by taking his gun from him.

Schierbaum said the alleged hijacker had no gun when he got on the bus and that he disarmed someone before he carried out a fatal shooting and held the bus driver at gunpoint.

Police have not publicly named the person who was killed. Authorities said 17 people, including the driver, were on the bus. No one else was physically injured.

“I think mental health is at play,” Dickens told reporters at the news conference at the old Atlanta Civic Center on Piedmont Avenue NE. “The individual did comment very vocally, ‘I have bipolar, I am bipolar,’” Dickens said.

“You’re talking about an individual who knows that he has a mental health challenge, so that enters the conversation,” the mayor added. “How do we as a society deal with individuals who have mental challenges?”

Officials said a passenger on the bus called 911 and kept the line open during the ordeal, even as the hijacker was “giving instructions not to use phones.”

Schierbaum praised the collaboration of various agencies that reacted to the hijacking and pledged to hold the suspect accountable.

“Our concern is: was he receiving the assistance he needed?” the chief said of the suspect. “Our concern is: why did he disarm an individual and do what he did? And we’re going to hold him accountable for that.”

The bus began its chaotic ride after a fight broke out on the vehicle while it was in downtown Atlanta at 45 Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard, police said. Dispatchers received their first call around 4:30 p.m. about a gunman holding people hostage and reporting that a weapon may have been fired.

A couple of hours before the hijacking, at about 2:15 p.m., the shooting in The Hub food court at Peachtree Center unfolded after a suspect got into a brief fight there, officials said. Dickens said Wednesday there appears to be no relationship between the shooter and the first person he shot.

“It looks like it was just a mild brush up against each other that led to a scuffle that was quick and he used a gun and shot multiple people,” Dickens added. “I think that also demonstrates that he has mental challenges as well.”

The gunman shot the man, a 47-year-old from Grayson, and two sisters, a 69-year-old from East Point and a 70-year-old woman from Atlanta, officials said Wednesday. All of the victims are expected to recover.

An off-duty Atlanta officer shot the suspected gunman before anyone else was injured, according to police.

The suspect in the bus incident, Joseph Grier, 39, is a convicted felon with 19 previous arrests, authorities said. The 34-year-old suspect in the food court shooting has been arrested 11 times, police said.

At Wednesday’s news conference, Dickens posed questions suggesting that the courts have been too lenient on the men.

“What is the proper way to sentence someone who has committed that many crimes?” he asked. “Let’s unwind this and look back at these individuals’ history with law enforcement.”

Reporter David Aaro contributed to this article. This story will be updated.