BREAKING | Suspect in custody after chase in Gwinnett transit bus

Crime & Public Safety

By
Updated 3 minutes ago

Chaos erupted on metro Atlanta roads Tuesday afternoon as authorities said they chased a stolen Gwinnett County transit bus.

The suspect was taken into custody at about 5:15 p.m. after the person driving the bus stopped near Tucker. Channel 2 Action News reported.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit, including the Atlanta Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and APD’s aviation unit.

The chase ended on Hugh Howell Road, which is shut down in both directions.

According to Channel 2, the bus began its wild ride when a fight broke out on the vehicle while it was in downtown Atlanta on Ivan Allen Boulevard. Atlanta police began to pursue the bus on I-85 near Spaghetti Junction, following it into Gwinnett. The bus exited onto Jimmy Carter Boulevard before heading south, with state troopers and police trailing behind it.

At one point, the bus hit at least two vehicles in heavy traffic.

Police have not shared any details about the suspect or the circumstances around the chase.

This story is developing.

This story is developing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

