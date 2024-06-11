BREAKING | Suspect in custody after chase in Gwinnett transit bus

The chase ended on Hugh Howell Road, which is shut down in both directions.

According to Channel 2, the bus began its wild ride when a fight broke out on the vehicle while it was in downtown Atlanta on Ivan Allen Boulevard. Atlanta police began to pursue the bus on I-85 near Spaghetti Junction, following it into Gwinnett. The bus exited onto Jimmy Carter Boulevard before heading south, with state troopers and police trailing behind it.

At one point, the bus hit at least two vehicles in heavy traffic.

Police have not shared any details about the suspect or the circumstances around the chase.

This story is developing.

