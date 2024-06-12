BREAKING | Bus hijacking suspect in Atlanta was witness to Peachtree Center shooting

A man accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase in a hijacked Gwinnett County transit bus and killing someone onboard Tuesday afternoon was at the scene of the earlier Peachtree Center shooting and said he witnessed the gunfire.

Joseph Grier, 39, was wearing a tattered shirt on Peachtree Street just before 4 p.m., when he mentioned he saw the incident and discussed ways he could have taken care of the situation. He even spoke about his criminal record during a rambling interview.

“I was scared, because I didn’t have a gun,” Grier told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the scene.