Breaking: Bus hijacking suspect was witness to Peachtree Center shooting
Crime & Public Safety

BREAKING | Bus hijacking suspect in Atlanta was witness to Peachtree Center shooting

The suspect accused of hijacking a bus Tuesday in metro Atlanta was a witness to the shooting at Peachtree Center about an hour earlier.

Credit: Benjamin Hendren

Credit: Benjamin Hendren

By
9 minutes ago

A man accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase in a hijacked Gwinnett County transit bus and killing someone onboard Tuesday afternoon was at the scene of the earlier Peachtree Center shooting and said he witnessed the gunfire.

Joseph Grier, 39, was wearing a tattered shirt on Peachtree Street just before 4 p.m., when he mentioned he saw the incident and discussed ways he could have taken care of the situation. He even spoke about his criminal record during a rambling interview.

“I was scared, because I didn’t have a gun,” Grier told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the scene.

Agents from multiple agencies are investigating a shooting at the Peachtree Center food court Tuesday.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Grier said he hid at a nearby Wells Fargo and heard several gunshots.

About 30 minutes later, dispatchers got their first call about a gunman who was holding people hostage on a bus and that a firearm had potentially been discharged. An officer arrived a minute later and confronted Grier, who then forced the bus driver to drive off, officials said. Police said a fight had broke out on the vehicle while it was in downtown Atlanta at 45 Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard.

The bus chase spanned Fulton, Gwinnett and DeKalb counties. Grier was taken into custody at about 5:15 p.m. after the bus was stopped on Hugh Howell Road near Tucker. Officers cleared the vehicle and found one person shot, who later died at the hospital. Their name was not released.

Police said 17 people, including the driver, were on the bus, but there were no other injuries. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens confirmed that the driver was held at gunpoint during the ordeal.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

