Mayor Bottoms joining White House meeting with Biden to talk COVID relief

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is set to join a bipartisan group of mayors and governors for a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House Friday morning to discuss his administration’s COVID-19 relief plan.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez are among the other leaders from around the country taking part in the meeting, according to media reports.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a recent briefing that the meeting will focus on the “vital need to get more support to their communities and to those on the frontlines of this fight.” Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic stimulus plan includes $350 billion in coronavirus relief for state and local governments. The stimulus bill is currently making its way through Congress.
“Mayors in particular are on the frontlines of this, and we’ve seen widespread bipartisan support from them,” Psaki said.
Bottoms’ attendance at the White House meeting further highlights her close relationship with the president. The mayor was an early and ardent supporter of Biden’s presidential campaign, and for months it was speculated that she would join his administration in some capacity.
Last month Biden nominated Bottoms to serve as a vice chair for the Democratic National Committee in charge of civic engagement and voter protection.
Staff reporter Greg Bluestein contributed to this report.