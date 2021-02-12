Mayor Bottoms joining White House meeting with Biden to talk COVID relief

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez are among the other leaders from around the country taking part in the meeting, according to media reports.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a recent briefing that the meeting will focus on the “vital need to get more support to their communities and to those on the frontlines of this fight.” Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic stimulus plan includes $350 billion in coronavirus relief for state and local governments. The stimulus bill is currently making its way through Congress.