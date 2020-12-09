X

Biden apparently has not selected Atlanta’s mayor for HUD position

11/02/2020 — Atlanta, Georgia — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a Biden-Harris rally in Atlanta’s Summerhill community, Monday, November 2, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

By Stephen Deere, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

President-elect Joe Biden has seemingly ended any speculation about whether Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will serve as the next secretary of the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department — a position for which she was widely considered to be a top contender.

Several national media outlets are reporting that Biden will nominate U.S. Rep. Marcia L. Fudge, a Democrat from Ohio, for HUD Secretary.

Biden’s transition team has yet to make an official announcement.

“If nominated, Congresswoman Fudge would serve our country well as Secretary of HUD,” a Bottoms spokesman said in a statement. “She is an advocate for working families, a champion for affordable housing and will fight for equity and opportunity for every American.”

Bottoms spokesman declined to answer a question regarding whether the mayor had discussions with Biden’s transition team about taking any position in his administration.

