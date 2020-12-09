Biden apparently has not selected Atlanta’s mayor for HUD position

President-elect Joe Biden has seemingly ended any speculation about whether Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will serve as the next secretary of the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department — a position for which she was widely considered to be a top contender.
Several national media outlets are reporting that Biden will nominate U.S. Rep. Marcia L. Fudge, a Democrat from Ohio, for HUD Secretary.
Biden’s transition team has yet to make an official announcement.
“If nominated, Congresswoman Fudge would serve our country well as Secretary of HUD,” a Bottoms spokesman said in a statement. “She is an advocate for working families, a champion for affordable housing and will fight for equity and opportunity for every American.”
Bottoms spokesman declined to answer a question regarding whether the mayor had discussions with Biden’s transition team about taking any position in his administration.